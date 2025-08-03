Driver jailed after causing head-on crash while overtaking which left woman in a coma

A driver has been jailed after causing a head-on crash which left a woman in a coma for two weeks and eventually led to her losing a leg.

Milosz Danisz Malkowski was overtaking a car and a coach on the A170 near Thornton-le-Dale in his silver VW Passat when he failed to return to his lane in time - crashing head on with a blue VW.

Inside the other car was Sharon Odell, who was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, where she remained in a coma for two-and-a-half weeks.

She underwent several operations for her severe injuries, which included having one of her legs amputated.

Malkowski was found to be at fault by police officers who conducted an investigation - using the dashcam in his own car as evidence.

The 34-year-old, of Cayton in Scarborough, was jailed for 18 months for dangerous driving at York Crown Court on July 25. He was also handed a 33-month driving ban, and ordered to pass an extended test to regain his licence.

During his sentencing hearing, the 55-year-old Mrs Odell’s victim impact statement was read out to the court.

She said: ““I can't begin to comprehend how everyone who is close to me felt whilst I was in a coma.

“All of this has not only affected me, but it has also had a big impact on everyone around me, my immediate family, work colleagues and the children I work with at school.

“I am not able to do the things I enjoy most, like country walks with my family and walk my dog. I also feel that I can't do my job to my full ability, like playing games like football and dodgeball with the children I work with.”

Forensic work following the crash showed Mrs Odell had done all she could to try to avoid the crash, but was unable to do so. Faced with overwhelming evidence against him - including the footage from inside his own vehicle - Malkowski pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Traffic Constable Isaac Carter, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, who led the investigation, said: “Nothing will ever make up for the dreadful, life-changing injuries Mrs Odell suffered that day and the difficulties it continues to have on her day-to-day life.

“I just hope the outcome at court provides some measure of comfort to her and her family, knowing that the person responsible for the trauma has admitted his guilt and been sent to prison.