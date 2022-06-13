Driver jailed for nine years after killing mum on the school run in Yorkshire while fleeing earlier collision

A judge said 42-year-old Jamie Taylor, who had never had a driving licence, was possibly under the influence of drugs when he reversed the Citroen he was driving into a parked car as he performed a three-point turn on Beech Terrace, Barkerend, in May last year.

After the collision Taylor drove downhill at an estimated 30mph and as he tried to turn onto Hinchcliffe Street the car mounted the pavement and struck 39-year-old Iram Shahzadi, who was just yards from her home and en route to collect her daughter, then aged seven, from school.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC was shown graphic CCTV footage of the collision which caused a fatal head injury to Mrs Shahzadi and Bradford Crown Court heard today that she died at the scene.

Jamie Taylor

After the impact Taylor, who had a previous conviction for dangerous driving and several convictions for driving while disqualified, got out the car and staggered away possibly concussed or under the influence of drugs.

Taylor, who spent most of the hearing with his head in his hands over a prison video link, was soon arrested and a later drugs test came back positive for cocaine.

During an interview he said he had gone to the area “to score drugs”, but he then claimed his hand had slipped on the gear stick or his foot had slipped on the pedal.

Taylor, of Hendford Drive, Bradford, pleaded guilty to causing Mrs Shahzadi’s death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and today he was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in relation to those matters.

At the time of the fatal collision Taylor was already on bail for a wounding offence against his own brother from December 2019 and Judge Mansell imposed a consecutive jail term of 18 months for that offence.

The judge heard moving victim impact statements from various family members and one of the deceased’s sisters-in-law described Mrs Shahzadi as “a beautiful soul” with the patience of an angel.

Her brother said she had been walking the same route she had used for 18 years and had been “mown down” by a reckless thoughtless person.

Another sister-in-law said the whole household had been destroyed by Mrs Shahzadi’s death.

Barrister Ian Hudson, for Taylor, said his client hung his head in shame, remorse and full of guilt.

“He accepts that after the collision he did leave the scene in sheer panic,” said Mr Hudson.

“He is deeply remorseful. He wishes of course he could turn back the time but he can’t and is ready to face his punishment for these offences.”

Judge Mansell said Taylor had taken a conscious decision to drive down the residential street as fast as he could to avoid being stopped or his registration plate being taken after the first collision with the parked car.

One eyewitness described the Citroen as “roaring” as it drove off and Judge Mansell the car had driven straight onto the pavement just as Mrs Shazadi was turning the corner.

“By your actions you have cut short the life of a decent woman and mother,” he told Taylor.

“You have deprived five children of a mother for the rest of their lives, left the children’s father widowed and caused untold grief to other close members of her family.”

The judge said the sentence he was passing was not to be thought to be placing a value of Mrs Shahzadi’s life.

“No sentence could possibly compensate family members for the loss of a wife, mother and dear friend.”