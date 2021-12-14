Driver of Land Rover Freelander dies after crashing into parked car and tree

Humberside Police were called to B1218 Brigg Road between Barton and Bonby Road at around 5.30pm on Monday (December 13) following reports of a crash.

The force said a blue Land Rover Freelander was driving in the direction of Bonby when it crashed into a blue Audi A1 which was stationary at the time. The Freelander then left the road and crashed into a nearby tree.

A statement from Humberside Police said: "The driver of the Land Rover Freelander sustained fatal injuries and sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the blue Audi A1 was thankfully uninjured.

A driver died after a Land Rover crashed into a stationary car and and a tree

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."