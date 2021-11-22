Driver of stolen Jaguar flees police after smashing into lamp-post in Yorkshire

Officers intercepted the vehicle, along with two others, all stolen just moments earlier following a burglary in Humberside.

Posting details of the incident this morning, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We've had a very busy evening recovering stolen cars.

"The Jaguar was seen in Doncaster in convoy with a Volkswagen Golf and Audi Q7 which had just been taken in a burglary in the Humberside area.

The stolen Jaguar (Credit: SYP)

"After seeing the officers, the driver of the Jaguar lost control, knocked over a lamp post and was away on his toes. The Golf and Q7 were located close by.”

It is not clear if any of the drivers were apprehended following the incident.

Anyone with information about car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or altenatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.