Driver rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash in Yorkshire

The crash involved one vehicle - a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian - which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge when the incident occurred.

The collision happened shortly after 6.30pm on Friday.

The male driver of the car was later found in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries and rushed to hospital.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward.