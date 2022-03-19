Pedestrian seriously injured in collision near pub on Selby Road in Leeds

The serious incident took place on Selby Road near The Woodman pub in the Halton area of Leeds at approximately 12.10am.

It involved a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian, who was left with serious injuries as a result of the collision.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

File image of a police officer