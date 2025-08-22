Driver seriously injured after crash involving tractor in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Ford Kuga was taken to hospital following the crash with a yellow Terberg tractor just outside Scarborough.
The crash happened at around 2.30pm on Monday (Aug 18) on Cayton Low Road in Eastfield.
The driver of the tractor, a amn in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.
The road was closed until 3.30am the following day as police investigate the scene and allowed for the vehicles to be recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250155559, or by emailing [email protected].