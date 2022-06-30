Driver should expect 'lengthy ban' after doing over 90mph in 30mph zone

A driver was clocked doing three times the speed limit in a built up area in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 12:58 pm

West Yorkshire Police's Steerside Enforcement Team revealed it had stopped a driver after they were caught doing 91mph in a 30mph zone.

The officers were carrying out speedchecks in Low Moor when they caught the speeding driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The team tweeted from its account to say the driver was stopped on Huddersfield Road in Low Moor.

Police tweeted this image showing the speed of the driver

It said: "A lengthy ban is expected for a driver we stopped in a 30mph area on Huddersfield Road, Low Moor."

West Yorkshire Police's Bradford South team, which covers the area where the car was stopped, said: "Absolutely ridiculous in a built up area!!!