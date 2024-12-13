Driver transporting vital medicines for cancer patients arrested for cocaine and cannabis

A driver transporting vital medicines to a hospital for cancer patients was arrested by officers in North Yorkshire.

While conducting routine checks, officers noticed a strong smell of what appeared to be cannabis coming from the cab of the vehicle.

The driver subsequently tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine using a DrugWipe test.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Despite the arrest, officers worked swiftly with the provider to ensure the medicines were delivered to the hospital within the required time frame.

Once in custody, blood samples were taken from the man and he has been released under investigation until officers receive the results.