Driver who bragged they 'can't stop, won't stop' on social media is arrested as Yorkshire police come to their aid - with a stinger

A driver said to have bragged on social media that their vehicle "can't stop, wont' stop" has been arrested after police came to their 'aid' - with a police stinger.

By Ruby Kitchen
2 minutes ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 4:01pm

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit shared the incident in Featherstone.

Writing on Twitter, the force said: "A social media post claimed this vehicle ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’.

"Our police intercept team attended to assist in the predicament of being ‘unable to stop’ and helped it come to a stop with the aid of a police stinger and helicopter.

WYPRPU

"Driver and passenger arrested."

Police stingers, also known as a hollow spike tire deflation device, work by puncturing tires of an oncoming vehicles when they are thrown into its path. The idea is that they can be quickly retracted before a following police car passes by.

No further detail was given as to the incident but one person responded: "Don’t you just love it when the overinflated ego comes to a dead stop in a cell!"