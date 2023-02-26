A driver said to have bragged on social media that their vehicle "can't stop, wont' stop" has been arrested after police came to their 'aid' - with a police stinger.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit shared the incident in Featherstone.

Writing on Twitter, the force said: "A social media post claimed this vehicle ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’.

"Our police intercept team attended to assist in the predicament of being ‘unable to stop’ and helped it come to a stop with the aid of a police stinger and helicopter.

"Driver and passenger arrested."

Police stingers, also known as a hollow spike tire deflation device, work by puncturing tires of an oncoming vehicles when they are thrown into its path. The idea is that they can be quickly retracted before a following police car passes by.

