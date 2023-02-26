West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit shared the incident in Featherstone.
Writing on Twitter, the force said: "A social media post claimed this vehicle ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’.
"Our police intercept team attended to assist in the predicament of being ‘unable to stop’ and helped it come to a stop with the aid of a police stinger and helicopter.
"Driver and passenger arrested."
Police stingers, also known as a hollow spike tire deflation device, work by puncturing tires of an oncoming vehicles when they are thrown into its path. The idea is that they can be quickly retracted before a following police car passes by.
No further detail was given as to the incident but one person responded: "Don’t you just love it when the overinflated ego comes to a dead stop in a cell!"