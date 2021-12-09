Driver who racked up 98 points on his licence in speeding spree fined £10,000

Vasile Strajeru, 43, was banned from driving for a year after speed cameras zapped him almost daily in November and December 2020.

Strajeru, of Holbeach, Lincolnshire, was issued more than eight times the 12 licence points required for a driving ban to be considered.

He was also ordered to pay £10,650 in speeding fines.

He was mostly caught by a speed camera on a rural single-carriage road near his town

Strajeru committed his offences between November 27 and December 27 last year, with most caught by a speed camera on a rural single-carriage road near his town.

Strajeru, who is a director of construction firm Start Building Ltd, was also fined £800 for a separate charge of driving with no insurance on March 24, 2021.

His case was heard on November 23 at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The individual was issued with 30 notices in relation to the offences which occurred in 2020, and he did not respond to those notices of intended prosecution or our attempts to make contact.

"As a result, we sent the matter to court. Speed cameras are not used to punish serial offenders, they are there to deter speeding and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision.