A man who tried to flee from police, after the discovery of a huge cannabis factory, was foiled after being tracked by a drone.

On Thursday (Mar 27), Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a search warrant on a premises in Wheatley.

As they raided the premises and found several rooms filled with a total of over 500 cannabis plants.

A man was also caught trying to escape from the officers.

He climbed onto a roof and even jumped over garden fences before hiding in a shed attached to a nearby property.

However, a drone pilot tracked his movements all the way, and led to one of the Doncaster officers to him.

Denis Vrapi, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested and has since appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday (Mar 28).

During the hearing Vrapi pleaded guilty to production of a controlled Class B drug.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 April.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central NPT, said: "From the outside, you'd have no idea that the building was being used to grow significant amounts of cannabis and this was clearly an elaborate set-up that went beyond any simple street deal.

"From experience, cannabis cultivations the size of this one are often controlled by organised crime groups (OCGs), who are responsible for some of the violence and terror we see play out on our streets.

"These cannabis cultivations are also linked to modern slavery, as they are known to exploit vulnerable people who are forced to commit to looking after these grows.

"We remain committed and determined to obtaining and executing these warrants so we can continue cracking down on the supply of this illegal drug, limiting the influence of OCGs and making our communities safer.