Drug arrests made after man found wandering in Yorkshire street 'under the influence'
The arrests were made on July 21 following an initial call for concern about the welfare of the man in Harrogate.
He was treated by the ambulance service but was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and suspected class A drugs.
The incident led officers to search a house where they seized a number of weapons including an axe, sword, imitation firearm, a bladed claw, more suspected class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, and equipment including body armour, handcuffs, and a protective shield, the type used by police officers during public order situations.
In total, four people were arrested including the man found in the street.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, acquiring criminal property (the seized money) and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, and theft.
A 24-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
A fifth woman aged in her forties was issued with a cannabis warning.