Drug dealer caught with modified gun after crashing motorbike head on into van
Despite only holding a provisional licence, Brandon McMullen was seen by police officers riding a motorbike - before crashing into an oncoming van on High Street in Campsall, Doncaster.
When they attended the scene of the crash, officers found a bag which contained a blank firing gun which had been converted into a deadly weapon.
Also inside the bag were dozens of wraps of heroin and cocaine - worth approximately £1,200.
Digital forensic investigations into his mobile phone found he had been part of a drugs network for the previous two months which had made around £41,000 from the sale of ilicit substances.
McMullen, of Grange Road, Doncaster, was charged with possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition without a certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years, possessing ammunition for an air weapon when prohibited for five years, two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and four driving offences.
He admitted the charged at an earlier court hearing and was jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (Jun 19). He was also banned from driving for five years.
Investigations Officer Sarah Millns, from South Yorkshire Police’s armed crime team, said: "Firearm enabled criminality brings mindless violence into our communities and we will not tolerate this in South Yorkshire.
"Not only has a dangerous man been jailed but this investigation has ensured that an illegal weapon, which caused have caused irreparable damage to the public, has been taken off of the streets.
"Converted blank firing weapons make up a large proportion of firearms discharges in our county and we are relentless in our approach to tackling this form of criminality.
"We need the public to continue to help us in order to keep putting these dangerous criminals behind bars, and so I would urge anyone with information on the use of firearms in South Yorkshire to get in touch with us."