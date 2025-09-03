Drug dealer claimed knuckle duster was his mother's she used for 'mashing chicken'

Three drug dealers have been jailed for a total of more than 10 years after police smashed their criminal set up.

North Yorkshire Police said Joseph Hull, Michael Ward and Hubert Jankowski supplied cocaine and cannabis resin in Scarborough through what was known as the CJ line.

Detectives managed to prove the trio were working together to advertise, supply and sell cocaine and cannabis across the Yorkshire seaside town.

They used mass text messaging to advertise their products, and were arrested at their homes after police amassed enough evidence to obtain warrants.

The trio were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis resin, to which they all pleaded guilty.

Jankowski also admitted possessing an offensive weapon - namely a knuckle duster - although he claimed it was his mother’s which she used for “mashing chicken”.

The trio were sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday (Sep 2).

Hull, 23, of Burniston Road, Newby, was jailed for four years while Jankowski, 24, of Overdale Road, Eastfield, was jailed for three years and four months, as well as a concurrent six-week sentence for the knuckle duster offence.

(l-r) Joseph Hull, Michael Ward and Hubert Jankowski have all been jailed | North Yorkshire Police

Ward, 21, of Back Lane, Flixton, was jailed for three years.

Detective Constable Alfie Thomlinson of Scarborough CID, said: “These three men all thought they could make a lucrative living selling illegal drugs around Scarborough and Eastfield. Their criminal enterprise was bringing nothing but misery to the local communities.

“Despite their initial arrest, Ward and Hull audaciously continued to supply drugs showing total disregard for the law.

“Today’s result is the latest in a long line of jail terms handed out to convicted drug dealers and sends a clear and strong message to those who peddle drugs in Scarborough that you’ll be found out and brough to justice.