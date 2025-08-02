Drug dealer jailed after being caught throwing phones out window

A drug dealer who was caught throwing mobile phones out of his window has been jailed for over a year.

Cleveland Police’s dedicated drugs unit were executing a warrant on Croydon Road in Middlesbrough on March 18 this year when they arrested Ehsan Mirza.

Officers found cash along with unused grip seal bags and four iPhones which were analysed and revealed the 21-year-old’s involvement in dealing THC liquid and ecstacy.

He was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Mirza appeared at court and admitted the offences, and was sentenced to 16 months behind bars at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday (Jul 31).

Ehsan Mirza | Cleveland Police

Detective Sergeant Collingwood from DDU said: “We know the dangers of these illicit drugs in our communities and that’s why we’re determined to tackle those supplying and distributing them to ensure they’re brought before the courts.

“The more drug dealing we disrupt, the safer our neighbourhoods will be. We’ll continue to actively pursue criminals but please continue reporting drug activity or crime to us.