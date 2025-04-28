Drug dealer jailed after hiding from police in hollowed-out bed frame

A drug dealer has been jailed after police uncovered his illicit network when they found him hiding in a hollowed-out bed frame when he was wanted for an unrelated offence.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhys Bunce was wanted by Humberside Police when they discovered him at an address in Hull in November 2023.

After finding him in the unusual hiding place, he was arrested and his mobile phone was seized for examination. It was then police uncovered he had been part of a plan to buy and distribute cocaine and ketamine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives found messages relating to the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, while also found Bunce, 30, was in regular contact with Regan Murray, who was responsible for suppling large amounts of drugs to individual dealers throughout Hull.

The pair were then arrested in February 2024, and police discovered £38,000 worth of cash, along with 100 grams of cocaine worth an estimated street value of £13,000, designer clothing, and high value items including a Rolex watch worth £17,000 when they searched Murray’s home.

Murray, 25, of Clairbrook Close, Hull pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, possession with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property and was jailed for ten years and nine months.

Bunce, of Lisset Grove, Hull, pleaded guilty to three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Constable Claire Dobson, from Humberside Police, said: “Further analysis into Bunce’s phone following his arrest showed that he was the one running a drugs line, employing others on the streets of Hull to deal the drugs, and making thousands of pounds per week.

Rhys Bunce and Regan Murray have both been jailed | Humberside Police

“Not only that, but there was evidence that Bunce was supplied the cocaine for him to wash himself to make crack cocaine. He would then employ others to weigh and bag up the drugs for distribution.

“Investigating and tackling serious and organised crime remains a priority for us, and I’m reassured that we have made yet another dent in an organised crime group operating in our area by putting Bunce and Murray behind bars.

“From the established work with our partners, neighbourhood policing teams, and the Kinetic Organised Crime Group teams, supported by information provided by members of the public, we are able to relentlessly pursue, disrupt and dismantle criminals who think it is okay to bring drugs into our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drug-related crime brings a whole host of other criminality into our area including violence and antisocial behaviour, and I want this result to be a stark warning to anyone who thinks this behaviour will be tolerated in our force.