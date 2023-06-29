Drug dealer known as 'Psycho' jailed for 11 years after running drugs operation in Yorkshire

A drug dealer who was known as ‘Pyscho’ has been jailed after admitting supplying class A drugs.

Mohammed Kamran was said by police to be a ‘key individual’ in supplying crack cocaine and heroin across Yorkshire by running what was known as the ‘Psycho line’. He admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of acquiring criminal property at court.

The 34-year-old, of Montrose Road in Sheffield, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possessing criminal property in the form of £6,200 worth of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamran, who was also known as Psycho, was identified by police as dealing Class A drugs between May 9, 2022 and August 3, 2022, across Sheffield, Hull and Manchester. He was arrested at his home address in Sheffield in August of last year as part of ongoing enquiries into County Lines drug dealing in the Humberisde Police area.

Mohammed Kamran was also known as Psycho

Detective Inspector Matthew Grantham, leading the Humberside Police investigation said: “Kamran manipulated juveniles and young men by recruiting them to street deal dangerous Class A drugs for his “Psycho line”, all for his own greed.

“Tackling drug crimes remains a priority for us and our dedicated teams work relentlessly to disturb and dismantle these crime groups, with a particular focus on those leading the groups.

“We take drug crime incredibly seriously and I hope this sentencing serves as a warning to others looking to come to our towns and cities to deal drugs, that they’re not welcome here, and we will not tolerate it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to thank all the people who continue to contact us about drug dealing and drug-related crime in their areas. It’s thanks to you that we can put together successful cases like this to bring those responsible to justice and make it clear that if you’re looking to sell drugs, Humberside is not an easy target.