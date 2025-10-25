Drug dealer who was caught with over 100 bags of heroin and crack cocaine jailed
Dylan Watson, 22, from Stainforth, was found with over 100 packages of heroin and crack cocaine after being pulled over by police in January this year.
Police found cash in the car as well as a plastic bag containing numerous wraps of white and brown powder suspected to be cocaine and heroin.
On searching Watson, they also found three mobile phones hidden in his trouser legs.
After his arrest, Watson was bailed but in March 2025 he was once again found to have a large quantity of drugs on his person.
Watson was also found with a mobile phone which was thoroughly examined leading to the discovery of explicit conversations regarding "every facet of drug supply" he was involved in.
He was arrested again, later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine as well as possessing criminal property.
Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which is responsible for tackling serious and organised crime, said: "Dedicated teams of officers and staff are constantly gathering intelligence on drug dealers operating in Doncaster and we will continue to take action against those suspected of being involved in this criminality.
"Drug dealing is often linked to wider organised crime networks responsible for instigating violence and fear in our communities.
“By removing drug suppliers we are working to dismantle the influence of these networks and we will continue to act on the information and intelligence we receive to keep our communities safe."