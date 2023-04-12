All Sections
Drug driver gets car trapped in huge hole in road after ploughing through roadworks

This picture shows the wreckage left by an drug driver whose car got trapped in a huge hole in the road after ploughing through roadworks.

By Izzy Hawksworth
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:10 BST

The silver hatchback can be seen stuck in a gap in the road in Huddersfield. It appears to have been driven straight through roadwork barriers before coming to a stop in the ditch. Photos from incident show the front of the motor heavily damaged. The passenger seat airbag also appears to have been activated.

The driver was arrested after he tested positive for cocaine on a roadside drugs wipe, had no car insurance and held a provisional license, police said.

A spokesman said: "Police were called to Dale Street, Huddersfield, at 11.23pm on Tuesday to a report a car had crashed into a ditch cut in the road for roadworks. Officers attended and arrested the driver on suspicion of taking a car without consent and drug driving offences. The man remains in custody and enquiries remain ongoing today by roads policing officers."

The car crashed into the holeThe car crashed into the hole
The car crashed into the hole