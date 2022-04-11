Paul Westoby's crumpled black Volvo C30 R-Design T5 was found on Lady Edith’s Drive in Scarborough at around 5.45pm on Thursday, April 25 last year.

Paul Westoby, 29, was sentenced to six months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for three years at York Crown Court today, after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drug driving.

North Yorkshire Police said he ploughed the car into a tree and it then bounced off and hit a lamppost. He was cut out of the vehicle by firefighters and then airlifted to hospital with serious spinal injuries.

Witnesses said Westoby, of Langley Drive in Norton, had been driving erratically and overtaking other vehicles at high speed, before the collision on the road, where a 30mph speed limit is in place.

A blood sample taken in hospital found there were 3.2 microgrammes of cannabis in a litre of his blood - the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

Traffic Constable Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police, said Westoby was “lucky to be alive and even luckier that he did not harm anyone else”.

“Westoby was already under investigation for the same offence at the time of the crash after he was stopped by the police in Norton on December 30, 2020.

“On that occasion, he was double the limit for cannabis. He pleaded guilty and was given a 12-month driving ban when he was eventually sentenced in December last year.”

He added: “Taking his previous drug driving incident into consideration, Westoby was blatantly in breach of the law on the day of this very serious collision.

“It could so easily have ended his own life or tragically taken the lives of other motorists or pedestrians.

“I welcome the firm stance taken by the court with the custodial sentence, and it is pleasing that Westoby has been disqualified from driving for three years with a three-month extension.