Drugs raid in Yorkshire market town uncovers cannabis-laced sweets for children and samurai sword

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a search of a house in Northallerton found cannabis, cannabis ‘edibles’, money, digital scales, mobile phones, a flick knife, two lock knives and a samurai sword.

North Yorkshire Police said: “There’s no place for offensive weapons and illegal drugs in our communities, and all items were seized.

“The suspect is currently in our cells after he was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and possession offences, as well as possession of offensive weapons. Our enquiries are continuing today.

The raid on a home in Northallerton

