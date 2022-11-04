Drugs raid in Yorkshire market town uncovers cannabis-laced sweets for children and samurai sword
Cannabis-laced sweets for sale to children have been discovered in a drugs raid by North Yorkshire Police.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a search of a house in Northallerton found cannabis, cannabis ‘edibles’, money, digital scales, mobile phones, a flick knife, two lock knives and a samurai sword.
North Yorkshire Police said: “There’s no place for offensive weapons and illegal drugs in our communities, and all items were seized.
“The suspect is currently in our cells after he was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and possession offences, as well as possession of offensive weapons. Our enquiries are continuing today.
“We use information supplied by residents like you to tackle drug dealing. Share information with us by calling us on 101 and selecting option 1 to speak to our Force Control Room.”