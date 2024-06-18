Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an attack in Yorkshire.

"We have a cordon in place and our enquiries are continuing at pace as detectives try to piece together the circumstances behind this man's death."Officers are also working hard to identify the man so they can inform his next of kin of this tragic news."There will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers at the cordon. They are there to support you, advise you and keep you safe."If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries, relevant footage or if you witnessed this incident, then please do get in touch as it could prove to be invaluable to our investigation."