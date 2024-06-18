Drummond Street, Rotherham: Murder investigation launched after man dies following attack in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police were called at 12.18am to Drummond Street in Rotherham on Tuesday, June 18.
A man was found seriously injured.
He later died in hospital.
The man is yet to be identified.
A 36-year-old woman and three men aged 37, 26 and 45 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) for this case, said: "We understand news of this murder investigation will cause distress to the local community.
"We have a cordon in place and our enquiries are continuing at pace as detectives try to piece together the circumstances behind this man's death."Officers are also working hard to identify the man so they can inform his next of kin of this tragic news."There will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers at the cordon. They are there to support you, advise you and keep you safe."If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries, relevant footage or if you witnessed this incident, then please do get in touch as it could prove to be invaluable to our investigation."
Cordons are currently in place in Drummond Street and Eastwood Park.Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or reporting information online, quoting incident number 18 of 18 June 2024 when you get in touch.