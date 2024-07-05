Drunk driver caught more than three times over alcohol limit at 11.30am on the A1(M)
On Monday July 1, police launched a summer drink and drug drive campaign.
Over the next four weeks officers will have an intense focus on trying to intercept people who are driving under the influence of drugs and above the drink drive limit on North Yorkshire’s roads.
At just after 11.30am on Wednesday July 3, the force received a call on 999 from a member of the public who was concerned about the manner of driving of a vehicle in the Selby area.
Roads policing officers stopped the vehicle a short time later on the A1(M) motorway.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was breathalysed.
This Summer, we're teaming up with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall in Halifax, to offer Yorkshire Post digital subscribers a chance to win VIP tickets
His roadside reading was 120 (the legal limit is 35) and he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
In custody he provided a lower reading of 103, police said.
He was charged and will appear in court later this month.
Chief Inspector Alex Butterfield from North Yorkshire Police’s Specialist Operations team said: “ I would like to thank the member of the public who dialled 999 and alerted us to this vehicle. The swift work of our force control room and officers on the ground meant that we had it stopped within 25 minutes.
“We endeavour to act on all information provided to us and by calling us you could potentially save lives.
“ As part of this Summer’s campaign we will be relentless in our approach to catching drivers who make irresponsible decisions, break the law and put the public at risk.
“ Every driver bears an enormous responsibility, both to themselves and others, every time they get behind the wheel.”