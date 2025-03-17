Drunk Yorkshire Tesla driver jailed after seriously injuring 11 in village carnival crash

A speeding Tesla driver who seriously injured 11 people after ploughing his car into them at a village carnival has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Ethan Walker, 28, had taken a cocktail of drink and drugs when he got behind the wheel following the Tideswell Wakes event in Derbyshire on June 24, 2023.

He then drove off at over 60mph before losing control of his vehicle, mounting a grass verge, going on the wrong side of the road and colliding with the crowd of people.

The horror crash left 11 people who had been enjoying the annual carnival badly injured - including six children - and cops said it was a "miracle no-one was killed".

A court heard Walker, of Stafford Road, Sheffield, had also been in attendance at the event, had been seen by witnesses and captured on CCTV drinking alcohol throughout the day.

After offering a friend who lift, who refused because he was drunk, Walker got in his Tesla which was parked around 100 metres from where the funfair was.

After the smash, which resulted in Walker also crashing into a tree, members of the public rushed to help the injured as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

Walker was still in the car when police arrived. He was also taken to hospital - but he tried to prevent officers carrying out drink and drug driving tests by pretending to be asleep.

He failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis but provided a saliva sample which tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

A blood sample was taken from him which also showed he was over the limit for alcohol.

Walker, who now lives in Sheffield but previously lived in Tideswell, was charged with 11 offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He admitted the charges when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on January 9 and was jailed on March 14.

Walker was also banned from driving for 72 months and must take an extended re-test before he can get back behind the wheel.

Detective Constable Dan Booth, of Derbyshire Police, said: "Walker got behind the wheel of his car on that day knowing he had consumed a number of alcoholic drinks as well as both cocaine and cannabis.

"He then drove off at speed well aware that the area was extremely busy with families and people enjoying the hugely popular village carnival.

"His irresponsible and appalling actions led to several people, including children, being injured - some seriously.

"While it is a miracle that no-one was killed by Walker's reckless driving on that night, the impact on those people involved cannot be underestimated with many of them still dealing with the physical, mental and emotional trauma this caused.

"His behaviour while at the hospital in trying to prevent officers from carrying out tests is another indicator of Walker's blatant disregard for the consequences of his actions.