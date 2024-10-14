Dusk York: Police hunt for man after painting stolen from popular cocktail bar
Police are hunting for a man in connection with the theft of a painting from a York cocktail bar.
The theft happened on September 16 at Dusk in the city centre. CCTV footage showed the painting, of a woman with ram’s horns and a Frida Kahlo tattoo, being removed from the wall before being rolled up and put in a man’s jacket.
The incident is also believed to have been captured by a woman on a mobile phone.
North Yorkshire Police said they also want to speak to anyone who may have been sold the painting, or who knows where it is.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.