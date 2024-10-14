Dusk York: Police hunt for man after painting stolen from popular cocktail bar

Police are hunting for a man in connection with the theft of a painting from a York cocktail bar.

The theft happened on September 16 at Dusk in the city centre. CCTV footage showed the painting, of a woman with ram’s horns and a Frida Kahlo tattoo, being removed from the wall before being rolled up and put in a man’s jacket.

The incident is also believed to have been captured by a woman on a mobile phone.

North Yorkshire Police said they also want to speak to anyone who may have been sold the painting, or who knows where it is.