Dyke Vale Road crash: Man killed and 19-year-old arrested after three-car crash in Yorkshire

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal crash in Yorkshire.

The crash happened in Sheffield at 1.10pm on Friday, February 10.

A black Ford Mondeo, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Transit van crashed at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road.

The driver of the Yaris, a man in his 50s, died.

A man has died after a crash in Sheffield.

A 19-year-old man who was driving the Mondeo has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them quoting incident number 330 of 10 February 2023.