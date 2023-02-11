The crash happened in Sheffield at 1.10pm on Friday, February 10.
A black Ford Mondeo, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Transit van crashed at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road.
The driver of the Yaris, a man in his 50s, died.
A 19-year-old man who was driving the Mondeo has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent.
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them quoting incident number 330 of 10 February 2023.