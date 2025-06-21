E-bike rider flees after seriously injuring pedestrian in Leeds crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after an e-bike rider fled the scene of a crash in Leeds that left a man in his 60s seriously injured.
The incident involved an electric pedal cycle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered a serious injury.
Police believe the rider stopped at the scene to ask if the man was okay, but then left.
The incident was reported to police later that day.
PC Bastow at the Roads Policing Unit is appealing to the rider to get in touch and would like anyone who witnessed the collision to contact him.
He said: “Anyone with footage of the incident is also asked to call 101, quoting reference 13250337184.”