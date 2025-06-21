E-bike rider flees after seriously injuring pedestrian in Leeds crash

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Jun 2025, 11:46 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after an e-bike rider fled the scene of a crash in Leeds that left a man in his 60s seriously injured.

On Saturday (Jun 14), police responded to a crash on Church Street, Hunslet at about 4.20pm.

Most Popular

The incident involved an electric pedal cycle and a pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered a serious injury.

placeholder image

Police believe the rider stopped at the scene to ask if the man was okay, but then left.

The incident was reported to police later that day.

PC Bastow at the Roads Policing Unit is appealing to the rider to get in touch and would like anyone who witnessed the collision to contact him.

He said: “Anyone with footage of the incident is also asked to call 101, quoting reference 13250337184.”

Related topics:PoliceHospitalLeedsHunslet
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice