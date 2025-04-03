E-bike rider left with serious head injuries after crash into wall as police launch appeal

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:37 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving an e-bike in Leeds which left the rider with serious head injuries.

The collision happened on Monk Bridge Road in Meanwood at around 9:40pm on Thursday, March 27.

The e-bike was in collision with a wall close to the junction with Shaw Lane and Moor Road, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The e-bike's rider suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving an e-bike in Leeds which left the rider with serious head injuries.Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving an e-bike in Leeds which left the rider with serious head injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving an e-bike in Leeds which left the rider with serious head injuries.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 2049 of 27/3.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice