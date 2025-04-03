E-bike rider left with serious head injuries after crash into wall as police launch appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving an e-bike in Leeds which left the rider with serious head injuries.

The collision happened on Monk Bridge Road in Meanwood at around 9:40pm on Thursday, March 27.

The e-bike was in collision with a wall close to the junction with Shaw Lane and Moor Road, police said.

The e-bike's rider suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.