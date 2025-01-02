E-fit released of suspect after man exposed himself to dog walker in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to following reports of indecent exposure in Hexthorpe Park, Doncaster.

It is reported that at 11am on November 17, 2024 a man exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog in the park and made lewd comments to her.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in this e-fit image as we believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

The man is described as in his early 20s, white and of a pale complexion with light blonde hair. He also speaks with a local accent.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know him?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/208195/24 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

