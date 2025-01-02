E-fit released of suspect after man exposed himself to dog walker in Yorkshire
It is reported that at 11am on November 17, 2024 a man exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog in the park and made lewd comments to her.
Officers would like to speak to the man shown in this e-fit image as we believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.
The man is described as in his early 20s, white and of a pale complexion with light blonde hair. He also speaks with a local accent.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know him?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/208195/24 when you get in touch.
“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org”