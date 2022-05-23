A man was shot in the arm in Prince’s Crescent, Edlington, near Doncaster shortly before 1pm on Sunday (May 22).

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening-injuries.

Today (May 23), the shooter is still at large and a police appeal for information is ongoing.

Doncaster Detective Chief Inspector Nikki Leach said: “This incident will no doubt cause concern to the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance that this is isolated and we do not believe there to be any further risk to the public.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or has information that can assist officers with their enquiries.”