Eight men arrested during investigation to find two men who absconded before sex offences trial

Eight people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into finding two men who absconded before a child sexual offences trial in Bradford.

On January 17, 2025, Fayaz Ahmed, 45, of Bingley was sentenced to seven and a half years after being found guilty of two counts of rape in his absence and Imtiaz Ahmed 61 of Keighley was sentenced to nine years after being found guilty of rape in his absence.

A bench warrant was issued for their arrest.

On February 26, officers from West Yorkshire Police and Lancashire Police arrested eight people on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The six men and two women aged between 26 and 76 have been arrested and are in police custody.

They were all arrested from addresses in Keighley, Shipley and the Nelson area of Lancashire.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Greenbank of Bradford District Police said: “Our focus remains on ensuring that two serious sexual offenders are located and apprehended so that justice is served.

“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to locate Fayaz and Imtiaz and we are working with our partners the CPS and NCA to find them.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting 13240483104.