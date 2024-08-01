Eight men charged with child sexual exploitation in Yorkshire
The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation.
The allegations against the defendants are from 2006 to 2009 against one female victim, who was aged between 12 and 15-years-old at the time of the alleged offences.
The men will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on August, 2, 2024.
Those charged are:
Mohammed Adnan, 42, of Halifax is charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.
Shebhan Mohammed Ahmed, 41 of Halifax is charged with two counts of rape
Amazar Ali, 52, of Huddersfield is charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child
Naveed Anjum, 48, of Halifax is charged with one count of sexual activity with a child
Imran Hussain, 48, of Halifax is charged with attempt rape
Khalid Kamran, 33, of Leeds is charged with one count of rape
Mohammed Faheem Mahmood, 39, of Halifax is charged with one count of rape
Adal Manaf, 46, of Halifax is charged with one count of rape