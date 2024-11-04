Eight people arrested after major investigation into burglary offences in Yorkshire
Bradford District Crime Team have charged eight people with numerous offences on Monday November 4.
Nicholas Baldwin, 26 of No Fixed Abode has been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of conspiracy to steal.
Kyle Clapham, 24 of Bolton Lane has been charged with burglary and conspiracy to steal.
Amir Khan, 35 of Oakfield Grove has been charged with burglary and conspiracy to steal.
Amaan Rashid, 33 of Penfield Grove has been charged with burglary and conspiracy to steal.
Kashaf Rashid, 34 of Penfield Grove has been charged with burglary and conspiracy to steal.
Matthew Vear, 27 of Southdown Road has been charged with burglary and conspiracy to steal.
Michael Craggs, 28 of Leeds Road has been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of conspiracy to steal.
Amber Darnbrook, 24 of Midgley Road has been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of conspiracy to steal.
The charges relate to a string of offences which happened in Keighley, Shipley and Bradford South between December 2023 and February 2024.
All eight defendants will appear Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday November 5, police said.