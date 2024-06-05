Eight-year-old boy left with serious injury after being hit by moped in Yorkshire

An eight-year-old boy is being treated for a serious head injury after being hit by a moped in Yorkshire, police have said.

The boy was injured after the incident involving a blue moped in Horton Park, Bradford, at around 7.15pm on May 30. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The rider of the moped, who was said to be wearing a balaclava, didn’t stop after the crash and left the park onto Horton Park Avenue.

A statement from the police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a collision in Bradford which left a young boy with a serious head injury.

Horton Park in Bradford

