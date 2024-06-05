Eight-year-old boy left with serious injury after being hit by moped in Yorkshire
The boy was injured after the incident involving a blue moped in Horton Park, Bradford, at around 7.15pm on May 30. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The rider of the moped, who was said to be wearing a balaclava, didn’t stop after the crash and left the park onto Horton Park Avenue.
A statement from the police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a collision in Bradford which left a young boy with a serious head injury.
“The eight-year-old was taken to hospital following a collision with a blue moped in Horton Park at about 7.15pm last Thursday.”
Anyone with information, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue moped in the area at the time, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit on 101, quoting incident number 1619 of May 30.