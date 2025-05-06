Eight-year-old boy serioulsy injured after being knocked off bike outside school
Cleveland Police said it was called to Pennyman Primary School on Fulbeck Road in Middlesbrough on Bank Holiday Monday.
The force said the young boy was hit by an off-road bike while riding his own bicycle outside the school at around 4pm on May 5.
The victim was left with serious injuries to his chest and is now waiting surgery at hospital.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The rider of the black Siron dirt bike stopped momentarily to speak to the injured boy before making off from the scene.
“The boy suffered a serious wound to the skin on his chest and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is awaiting surgery.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number SE25080088. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.