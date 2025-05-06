Eight-year-old boy serioulsy injured after being knocked off bike outside school

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 6th May 2025, 13:48 BST
An eight-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being knocked off his bike outside a school.

Cleveland Police said it was called to Pennyman Primary School on Fulbeck Road in Middlesbrough on Bank Holiday Monday.

The force said the young boy was hit by an off-road bike while riding his own bicycle outside the school at around 4pm on May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was left with serious injuries to his chest and is now waiting surgery at hospital.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The rider of the black Siron dirt bike stopped momentarily to speak to the injured boy before making off from the scene.

“The boy suffered a serious wound to the skin on his chest and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is awaiting surgery.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number SE25080088. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughCleveland Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice