Elderly man dies after being hit by a car in Northallerton supermarket car park

The 77-year-old, a pedestrian, was walking through Lidl car park in Northallerton at around 1.30pm on Monday when he was struck by a black Volkswagen ID3.

He was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries, but North Yorkshire Police have today confirmed that he has died after the incident.

In a statement, the force said: "Police can now confirm that the pedestrian has sadly died following the collision.

"The 77-year-old old pedestrian was walking through Lidl carpark in Northallerton when a Volkswagen ID3 in black collided with him."

Officers are now renewing an appeal for any witnesses to come forward, or who may have captured the collision on dashcam footage.