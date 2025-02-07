Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:12 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Wakefield last night in which a pedestrian died.

The crash on Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe - near to the junction of Broom Hall Avenue – occurred at about 8:20pm on Thursday evening and involved a white Volkswagen Caddy van and the male pedestrian, aged in his 70s.

The man was later confirmed to have died at the scene, police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250071913.

