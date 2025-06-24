Elderly woman dies after being hit by road sweeper in Yorkshire as man arrested

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a road sweeper in Yorkshire, police said.

Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash in Batley on Tuesday, June 24.

The crash on Commercial Street involved a road sweeper and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

Detective Sergeant Nina Roper, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life, and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident, or the events leading up to it, to please make contact. Motorists who were in the area are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam footage if they have one fitted.”