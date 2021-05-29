Elderly woman dies after being hit car in South Yorkshire village

The woman, who has not been named, was struck by a blue Seat Atica in Thrybergh, near Rotherham, at around 5pm on Thursday (May 27).
The woman was taken to hospital by an ambulance, but died on Friday evening (May 28) from the injuries she sustained in the incident, which happened at the junction between Park Lane and Park Close.
South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A statement from the force said: "The woman’s family have now been informed and are being supported by trained family liaison officers.
"If you witnessed this incident, please contact us on 101. We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident. The incident number to quote is 650 of 27 May."