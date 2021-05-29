Elderly woman dies after being hit car in South Yorkshire village

The woman was hit by the car at the junction between Park Lane and Park Close

The woman, who has not been named, was struck by a blue Seat Atica in Thrybergh, near Rotherham, at around 5pm on Thursday (May 27).

The woman was taken to hospital by an ambulance, but died on Friday evening (May 28) from the injuries she sustained in the incident, which happened at the junction between Park Lane and Park Close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement from the force said: "The woman’s family have now been informed and are being supported by trained family liaison officers.