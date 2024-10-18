An 82-year-old woman has died following a crash after suffering a ‘medical episode’, police said.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal crash in Leeds.

At 1.59pm on Thursday October 17, emergency services were called to the incident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a red Audi S3 in Rawdon Road, Horsforth, near to the junction with Hall Lane.

The driver of the Fiesta, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead on Thursday night.

The Fiesta had been heading away from Rawdon towards the A6120 and the Audi was travelling in the opposite direction.

Initial indications are that the Fiesta driver had suffered a medical episode, police said.

The Audi driver received minor injuries.