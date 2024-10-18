Elderly woman dies in Leeds crash after suffering ‘medical episode’
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal crash in Leeds.
At 1.59pm on Thursday October 17, emergency services were called to the incident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a red Audi S3 in Rawdon Road, Horsforth, near to the junction with Hall Lane.
The driver of the Fiesta, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead on Thursday night.
The Fiesta had been heading away from Rawdon towards the A6120 and the Audi was travelling in the opposite direction.
Initial indications are that the Fiesta driver had suffered a medical episode, police said.
The Audi driver received minor injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via via 101 quoting reference 13240566469 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat