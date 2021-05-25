Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident (photo: West Yorkshire Police)

It happened at 3.20pm in Thompson Street in Normanton on Wednesday, December 9 2020.

The victim was in a car park when an unknown woman came up to her and grabbed her handbag.

The 88-year-old kept hold of her handbag but was dragged to the floor.

The suspect made off on foot empty handed and boarded a train at Normanton that was heading to Leeds.

Police investigating the robbery have released a photo of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13200618593.

