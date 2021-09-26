Elderly woman has walking stick 'forcefully' stolen from her in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened outside Sports Direct at the top of Westborough between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on September 17.

The victim was walking along the street with the aid of her stick when the thief snatched the stick from her and ran off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thought that the suspect then tried to snatch another walking stick from another member of the public a short time later.

Westborough in Scarborough

The suspect is described as a white woman, aged in her mid-20s, of slim build and around 5ft 2 or 3ins tall. She had short, black hair and was wearing a black, long-sleeved t-shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.