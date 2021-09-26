Elderly woman has walking stick 'forcefully' stolen from her in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened outside Sports Direct at the top of Westborough between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on September 17.
The victim was walking along the street with the aid of her stick when the thief snatched the stick from her and ran off.
It is thought that the suspect then tried to snatch another walking stick from another member of the public a short time later.
The suspect is described as a white woman, aged in her mid-20s, of slim build and around 5ft 2 or 3ins tall. She had short, black hair and was wearing a black, long-sleeved t-shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harvey Ross 366 or email [email protected]. The reference number to quote is 12210204375