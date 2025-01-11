Elderly woman killed in crash on outskirts of Otley

An elderly woman has been killed in a crash on a busy Leeds road on the outskirts of Otley.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10.15am on Saturday morning, and have now confirmed that she sadly died in the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said there was just one vehicle involved.

"The 86-year-old woman who was the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," they said later in the afternoon. "The road remains closed whilst police carry out enquiries."

Leeds Road. Google Maps

The crash happened on Leeds Road near the top of the village of Pool in Wharfedale. Traffic was diverted as officers cordoned off the scene.