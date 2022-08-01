Elderly woman seriously injured after car reversed into her in Yorkshire

The woman, who is 83, was taken to hospital following the incident in Bradford on Sunday (Jul 31) at around 12.45pm.

It happened at the junction of Westfield Lane and Cockshott Lane in Idle when a VW Polo hit the woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

West Yorkshire Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle. Their initial enquiries suggest the Polo was reversing when it hit the woman.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.