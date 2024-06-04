Elderly woman seriously injured after hit-and-run during police chase in Yorkshire
The car had failed to stop for police when it sped off shortly before 5pm on Monday (Jun 3). A short time later, the grey Volkswagen T-Cross, registration YH23NPC, crashed into the 79-year-old woman as she crossed the road in Foundry Approach in Harehills, Leeds.
The car sped off after the collision and was later found abandoned on Harehills Park Road. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains for treatment.
West Yorkshire Police has now launched a manhunt to find the driver responsible.
The force said: “Officers from West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are carrying out enquiries to identify the driver.
“They are appealing for witnesses who saw any part of the incident, including the manner of driving of the Volkswagen prior to and after the collision, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13240298127.