Elderly woman seriously injured in hit and run as police launch appeal
On October 9 at 7.30pm, South Yorkshire Police received reports of a crash on Edenfield Road in Edenthorpe.
A pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, was injured in the collision.
She suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital where she currently remains.
Since the incident officers have been following several lines of enquiries and we are now appealing for information about the incident.
It is believed the car involved in the incident is a dark coloured vehicle.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Were you in the area at the time of the collision? We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen what happened to come forward.
“If you can help, please contact us online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 quoting incident number 839 of 9 October 2024.”