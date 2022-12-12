Two people have been arrested after a woman died following a crash involving a Ford Transit van in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Elland Road at around 7.30pm on Saturday (December 10) following the crash. The occupants of the van had fled the scene following the collision.

A statement from the force said: “A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds that caused the death of a woman.

"The 51-year-old man and the 36-year-old woman, both from Leeds, were arrested yesterday evening (Dec 11) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.They remain in custody.

Elland Road was closed following the collision outside of the police station. Photo: Paige Hawkridge

“The 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Transit van, the occupants of which left the scene.

“Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself of the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with any relevant dashcam or phone footage.”

