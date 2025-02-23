'Emergency plumber' jailed after he defrauded victims out of £250,000

A man from Bolton who targeted victims across the North West has been jailed after defrauding vulnerable customers out of a total of £250,000.

Suhaib Sirajudin, 39, operated as an ‘emergency plumber’ and pleaded guilty to two counts of fraudulent trading on October 9, 2024.

Bradford Crown Court heard how he took advantage of homeowners’ urgent need for a plumber by charging grossly inflated emergency callout and repair fees, frequently targeting victims who were older, vulnerable or lived alone.

As well as seriously overcharging for initial works he often deliberately damaged victims’ properties in order to charge more for repairs.

Between June 2021 and December 2022, trading as Plumbing Emergency 24/7 Limited and Expert Plumbing Limited 24/7, Mr Sirajudin advertised his services online and responded to emergency callouts from householders seeking urgent help with leaks.

Mr Sirajudin would then exploit his victims, pressurising them into paying ‘extortionate’ sums for works that he completed to such a poor standard that the problem was either unresolved, or got worse.

One older victim watched her kitchen ceiling fall in after Mr Sirajudin said a hole needed to be made in it to repair a bathroom leak. In total she and her husband, who was bedbound, paid almost £10,000 – almost all their savings. Another victim paid over £3,000 for the repair of a toilet leak that should have cost around £300. An expert said even that minor repair was not done properly.

Another elderly couple were quoted £39,000 to repair their gas fire and boiler – which Mr Sirajudin was not qualified to do.

They said Sirajudin – of Fifth Avenue, Bolton – made them feel belittled and as though they could not question the bill. They eventually paid £21,000.

Many victims describe how Mr Sirajudin became aggressive when challenged, shouting and refusing to leave or threatening to take away new parts if payment was not made immediately. When victims or their relatives later contacted the companies to complain, their refund requests were often refused and they were cut off on the phone.

As well as the financial losses, the emotional, mental and physical toll taken on victims has been significant, with a loss of confidence, depression and problems sleeping being among the lasting impacts of Mr Sirajudin’s crimes.

The defendant was sentenced following an investigation by the National Trading Standards Yorkshire and Humber Regional Investigations Team, hosted by City of York Council, and the National Trading Standards eCrime Team, hosted by North Yorkshire Council.

He was jailed for four years on Friday February 21.

As well as the custodial sentence, Mr Sirajudin is also subject to a £250,000 confiscation order for victim compensation and £30,000 in prosecution costs.

He will be disqualified from being a company director for 8 years.

Coun Jenny Kent, Executive Member with portfolio for Trading Standards at City of York Council, said:

“Mr Sirajudin intimidated and exploited people at a time when they needed emergency plumbing help, often late at night, in their own homes. Many victims were elderly or vulnerable and were charged extortionate amounts for often minor repairs which were badly done; in some cases made considerably worse. I hope they gain some small comfort from the sentencing today, and I’m very grateful for the persistence and dedication of our investigating teams here in York and North Yorkshire who worked hard to bring this case to trial.”

Lord Michael Bichard, Chair, National Trading Standards, said: “With householders in desperate need of a plumber, often in the middle of the night, Mr Sirajudin was already in a position of power by the time he arrived at a caller’s home. If he saw that a customer was older, vulnerable or lived alone he took the opportunity to exploit them, leaving many feeling frightened in their own homes as well as thousands of pounds out of pocket.

“I hope today’s sentencing provides some comfort for those involved and serves as a stark reminder that this type of callous intimidation and deceit will be investigated, and perpetrators brought to justice.