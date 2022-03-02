Emergency services rush to Yorkshire beauty spot after body found

A body has been found at the foot of a popular Yorkshire beauty spot.

By Caroline Howley
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 12:12 pm

A member of the public called the police after they found a person they believed to be deceased at the foot of Malham Cove on Tuesday (March 1).

Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene but sadly the person had already died.

Members of the Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) then transported the body by stretcher to Malham to await transport.

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were also on the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” said CRO.